Ex-Owners' Antitrust Claim Denied After Buyers Close Firm

By Christopher Cole (January 6, 2022, 5:14 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit has rejected an antitrust claim accusing a risk adjustment servicer of killing competition by shutting down a rival after taking it over and depriving the sellers of a promised cut of earnings after the deal went through. A three-judge panel on Tuesday upheld a lower court's ruling that the previous owners of a business called HealthFair lacked antitrust standing to bring their claim against Matrix Medical Network over its actions following the 2018 purchase of HealthFair. The sellers had argued that denying standing to selling parties when the buyer intentionally reduced output and competition would cut out a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS