Mylan Can't Exclude Ex-CEO From EpiPen Antitrust Trial

By Bryan Koenig (January 6, 2022, 5:20 PM EST) -- A Kansas federal judge Wednesday rejected Mylan's bid to spare a former CEO from the late January trial in a massive antitrust class action accusing the drugmaker of unlawfully blocking generic rivals to the EpiPen. U.S. District Judge Daniel D. Crabtree rejected as "untimely" Mylan's bid, also filed Wednesday, for clarification that former CEO Heather Bresch will not be a named defendant when the case goes to trial Jan. 24 over accusations that Mylan's efforts to block generic competition to the EpiPen, which it sells on behalf of Pfizer, spurred skyrocketing prices for the emergency allergy treatment. "This is an argument that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS