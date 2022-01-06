No Damages Do-Over For Syngenta Ads, Firms Say

By Andrew Strickler (January 6, 2022, 4:49 PM EST) -- A South Dakota advertiser who won a jury trial against two plaintiffs attorneys involved in Syngenta lawsuits but got only a fraction of his requested award shouldn't get a do-over trial on damages, the defendants told a Sioux Falls federal judge on Wednesday. In post-trial filings, plaintiffs attorneys Daniel Homolka and Mikal C. Watts argued that the jury appeared to have awarded $175,000 to the plaintiff, Lowell Lundstrom Jr., based on accountings that Lundstrom himself introduced as trial evidence. Those 2017 emails from Lundstrom showed a "nearly identical" figure of $175,125, representing Lundstrom's own calculations of what he said then he was...

