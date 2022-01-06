FERC Plows Forward With $229M Enforcement Case

By Keith Goldberg (January 6, 2022, 7:01 PM EST) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday moved to enforce a $229 million electricity market manipulation penalty against a trading firm and its co-founders, a day after refusing to dismiss a defendant from a case tinged by improper actions from FERC enforcement attorneys. FERC lodged a complaint in Pennsylvania federal court urging it to enforce the agency's November imposition of $229 million in penalties and $13.1 million in disgorgement against GreenHat Energy LLC and its co-owners over alleged manipulative trading activity in wholesale electricity markets run by regional grid operator PJM Interconnection. A day earlier, four of FERC's five commissioners voted...

