Former Ga. DA Sentenced For Unprofessional Conduct

By Rosie Manins (January 6, 2022, 6:08 PM EST) -- A former district attorney in northwest Georgia was sentenced on Thursday to a year of probation upon pleading guilty to a single count of unprofessional conduct, after initially being accused by the state of bribing a prosecutor, lying and violating a public officer's oath. Donald Richard "Dick" Donovan has resigned as the Paulding County district attorney and must surrender his license to practice law as part of his sentence, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said in a press release. Donovan, 76, entered a guilty plea on Thursday to the misdemeanor charge of unprofessional conduct, which replaced four more serious charges brought...

