NJ Diocese Seeks OK For $27M Insurance Settlement

By Rick Archer (January 6, 2022, 6:35 PM EST) -- The Diocese of Camden is asking a New Jersey bankruptcy judge to sign off on a nearly $27.2 million settlement with its insurance carriers despite the opposition of clergy abuse claimants. The Diocese of Camden, New Jersey, filed for bankruptcy protection in 2020 amid litigation alleging its clergy had sexually abused children. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) In papers filed Wednesday, the Roman Catholic diocese said that although the tort claimants committee has rejected the proposed settlement, accepting it will be better for the estate than uncertain and potentially expensive claims litigation. The diocese hit Chapter 11 on Oct. 1, 2020, as it faced dozens of lawsuits...

