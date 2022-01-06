Byrne Mocks 'Hand Waving' In Dominion's Defamation Suit

By Victoria McKenzie (January 6, 2022, 8:15 PM EST) -- Overstock.com founder Patrick Byrne again urged a D.C. federal court to toss a defamation suit brought by Dominion Voting Systems over his election fraud statements, calling the complaint a "phone book" that consists of "mostly hand waving," and claiming that the company is suing him for being at odds with a dominant narrative. "A valid defamation claim by a public figure such as Dominion should be simple to plead," Byrne's attorneys taunted in a reply brief Wednesday. Instead, according to the brief, Dominion relied on media reports and statements of public officials — some of which were published after Byrne's alleged defamatory...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS