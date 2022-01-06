Canadian Pot Co. CannTrust Mulling Potential Wind-Down

By Sam Reisman (January 6, 2022, 6:39 PM EST) -- Embattled Canadian cannabis company CannTrust Holdings Inc. said on Thursday it is facing a critical cash flow crisis and is developing a plan to wind down its operations in the event it cannot secure new financing. The announcement marks the latest development in the legal saga of CannTrust, after it was caught by Canadian regulators growing marijuana in unlicensed rooms, and comes as the company is implementing a reorganization plan it entered into after settling a shareholder lawsuit stemming from those same compliance issues. As part of that reorganization and settlement, which a New York federal judge approved in December, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS