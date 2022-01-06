FCC Will Take On ISP Labels, Political Ad Rules This Month

By Kelcee Griffis (January 6, 2022, 5:55 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission is gearing up to revive an information campaign that offered consumers bite-sized fact sheets on internet service providers, helping them choose the best connections for their household. On Jan. 27, the agency will kick off a comment period to inform the agency's effort to "[arm] consumers with more information to help pick their broadband provider," according to FCC Chairman Jessica Rosenworcel, who released a detailed agenda for the meeting on Thursday. When the program comes to fruition, Rosenworcel said, it will "establish simple-to-understand broadband labels, whereby internet providers would disclose accurate information about prices, introductory rates, data...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS