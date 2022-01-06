Fla. Court Stays $1B Herbalife Fraud Suit Pending Calif. Deal

By Nathan Hale (January 6, 2022, 3:46 PM EST) -- A Florida federal court on Thursday granted a joint request for a stay in a $1 billion proposed class action accusing Herbalife Ltd. and top distributors of using a pyramid scheme to bait new distributors, pending final approval of a settlement agreement recently announced in a closely related case in California. The California action stemmed from the Miami case, and they involve the same claims over the same conduct by the global nutrition supplement company and were brought by many of the same plaintiffs on behalf of the same putative class, according to the motion filed Monday by the parties....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS