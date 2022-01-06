Apple App Store Alternative's Monopoly Suit Tossed For Now

By Bryan Koenig (January 6, 2022, 8:10 PM EST) -- A would-be competitor to Apple's App Store will have to rejigger its complaint against the technology giant after a California federal judge dismissed the competitor's monopolization suit with permission to amend. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on Wednesday gave SaurikIT LLC until Jan. 19 to file an amended complaint, tossing the suit from the company behind the Cydia app distribution platform — currently available only for "jailbroken iOS devices," according to the company's founder — in a one-page order referring to her bench comments during a hearing also held Wednesday....

