Morgan Lewis, Gunderson Guide NY Times-The Athletic Buy

By Zachary Zagger (January 6, 2022, 7:47 PM EST) -- The New York Times is acquiring venture capital-backed upstart online sports news publication The Athletic in a $550 million all-cash deal, the newspaper company announced Thursday. The Athletic brings 1.2 million subscribers and adds to the New York Times' sports coverage. The publication covers sports in 47 cities across North America and in the U.K. It will operate as separately as a subsidiary of the Times as the company focuses on scaling up its growth, the New York Times Company said. "The Times already provides distinctive sports coverage for a general interest audience as part of our core report," Meredith Kopit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS