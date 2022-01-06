Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Court Rejects Recusal Bid In WilmerHale Employment Suit

By Matt Perez (January 6, 2022, 4:54 PM EST) -- A New York federal district court said Thursday that it would not recuse itself in a suit against a former WilmerHale document reviewer that accuses him of leaking sensitive law firm information, despite his argument that U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman should be disqualified because of his previous employment there.

To begin with, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York determined that Andrew Delaney, who filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in December 2020, had no standing to invoke the recusal statute given that he was replaced as defendant in the case by the estate trustee in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!