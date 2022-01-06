Court Rejects Recusal Bid In WilmerHale Employment Suit

By Matt Perez (January 6, 2022, 4:54 PM EST) -- A New York federal district court said Thursday that it would not recuse itself in a suit against a former WilmerHale document reviewer that accuses him of leaking sensitive law firm information, despite his argument that U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman should be disqualified because of his previous employment there. To begin with, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York determined that Andrew Delaney, who filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in December 2020, had no standing to invoke the recusal statute given that he was replaced as defendant in the case by the estate trustee in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS