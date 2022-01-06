11th Circ. Says Appeals Court Can't Review BIA's Discretion

By Christopher Cole (January 6, 2022, 6:48 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit has held that it lacks jurisdiction to review a discretionary ruling of the Board of Immigration Appeals, turning down a Kenyan citizen's bid to overturn an adverse decision of the board based on an unproven criminal charge. Rainey Muoka Mutua had sought review of an immigration judge's decision to block his application to gain permanent U.S. residency because of a pending sexual assault charge, but when he lost at the BIA level, took his case to the appeals court. Mutua claimed, among other things, that the board used the wrong standard of review when considering the issue....

