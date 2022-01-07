Polsinelli Loses IP Head To Womble Bond

By Andrew Karpan (January 7, 2022, 9:02 PM EST) -- The managing partner of Polsinelli's Silicon Valley office, who had also helmed its intellectual property practice, has left for a spot on Womble Bond Dickinson's trial practice. Womble Bond announced the move in a Thursday press release that connected the firm's decision to pick up Fabio Marino to its interest in improving how its caseload looks to litigation investors. Marino had been at Polsinelli PC since 2017, as both managing partner of its offices in Silicon Valley and San Francisco as well as "practice chair" of its IP and technology practice. "We see tremendous opportunity within the third-party funding space," Womble...

