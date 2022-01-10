Manatt Adds 2 Entertainment Pros In LA Office

By James Mills (January 10, 2022, 4:25 PM EST) -- Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP has added two entertainment attorneys to its Los Angeles office. Joining the firm are partner Christopher Chatham, who spent 14 years running his own law firm in North Hollywood, and his longtime colleague Sandra Bignone, who was an associate at his firm. The two advise clients on corporate and litigation matters, including production issues, management strength, deal structuring, new media business and employment matters. Chatham also has extensive experience working with clients on partnership agreements, joint ventures, talent holding deals and licensing agreements, as well as advising on personnel matters. "Manatt's team of visionaries and creative...

