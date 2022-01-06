Volvo Can't Dodge Worker's Wrongful Firing Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich (January 6, 2022, 6:54 PM EST) -- A South Carolina federal judge on Thursday denied carmaker Volvo's bid to ax a former employee's retaliatory discharge suit alleging she was illegally fired after sustaining an on-the-job injury and filing a worker's compensation claim. U.S. District Judge Richard M. Gergel said in an order denying a motion to dismiss the lawsuit that former Volvo employee Saundra J. Hattan had properly alleged a "a short and plain workers' compensation retaliation claim" that "rises above the speculative level and states a plausible claim for relief." Volvo had moved to dismiss Hattan's claims described in a second amended complaint in November, arguing that...

