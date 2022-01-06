2nd Circ. Revives Chinese Native's Asylum Bid

By J. Edward Moreno (January 6, 2022, 6:30 PM EST) -- A Second Circuit panel on Thursday granted a Chinese man's petition to review a 2018 decision of an immigration judge denying asylum, saying that the previous judge erred by failing to consider the context of the injuries the man received while claiming religious persecution in his home country. The three-judge panel said the lower courts erred because they did not take into consideration that when Qi Fa Lin was arrested and detained for three days by police, it was directly correlated to his Christian faith. He was detained for distributing religious fliers and was pressured into giving names of other church...

