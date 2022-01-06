Unions Lose Bid To Halt Metra's Vaccine Mandate

By Beverly Banks (January 6, 2022, 7:42 PM EST) -- Unions representing Metra workers can't stop Chicago's primary commuter rail agency from imposing a vaccine mandate, an Illinois federal judge ruled Thursday, saying the dispute between the parties over the inoculation policy is subject to arbitration under federal labor law. U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly denied preliminary injunction motions from the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers-Transportation Division and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen. The judge said the dispute between the unions and Metra over the agency's Nov. 1 COVID-19 vaccine mandate was considered minor under the Railway Labor Act and must be resolved...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS