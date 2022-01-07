4th Circ. Pumps Brakes On Deportation Of Abuse Victim

By Hannah Albarazi (January 7, 2022, 10:25 PM EST) -- A Mexican native living in the U.S. who helped police prosecute her abusive boyfriend should not be deported while her visa application is pending, a Fourth Circuit appeals panel held Thursday in a published opinion concluding that an immigration judge and the Board of Immigration Appeals abused their discretion. The unnamed North Carolina immigration judge ordered Patricia Garcia Cabrera deported in September 2018, denying her motion to pause deportation proceedings while she waited for a U visa — reserved for noncitizens who help law enforcement agencies prosecute crimes — even though the judge himself recognized that she was likely to obtain it,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS