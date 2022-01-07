Berger Montague Launches New Bay Area Office

By James Mills (January 7, 2022, 4:24 PM EST) -- Berger Montague, the Philadelphia-based plaintiffs class action law firm, has announced the opening of a San Francisco Bay Area office. Attorney and law professor Joshua P. Davis heads up the new outpost, which is the fifth office for Berger Montague and its second in California. It's currently an office of one, operating out of Davis' home in Mill Valley, but the firm expects to have a physical location in San Francisco soon and to add additional attorneys. "[Berger Montague] has some of the best plaintiff class action lawyers in the country," Davis told Law360 Pulse during a phone interview Friday morning....

