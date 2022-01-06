Indie Singer-Songwriter Says Sony Swiped Her 1998 Single

By Hailey Konnath (January 6, 2022, 11:36 PM EST) -- An independent Pennsylvania singer-songwriter accused Sony Music Entertainment of infringing on her copyrighted 1998 single, "Something About You," by putting out its own copy of the song in 2019, according to a suit filed Thursday in California federal court. Alison Lorraine said in her complaint that she created and registered "Something About You" in 1998, and licensed the song to a Swedish independent label in 2004 after it won a song of the year contest. Under that license, Deeplay Music released the song in September 2005 and Lorraine retained all of her writer and publisher performance shares and rights, according to...

