Instacart, Uber's Cornershop End Dispute Over Data Scraping

By Katie Buehler (January 7, 2022, 5:43 PM EST) -- Uber-owned grocery delivery company Cornershop has agreed to stop scraping images and product descriptions from rival Instacart's website to settle a copyright dispute between the two companies, according to California federal court filings. In a stipulated permanent injunction filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Cornershop Technologies Inc. promised to stop passing off Instacart's work to photograph, catalog and describe hundreds of products as its own. The agreement also gives Instacart the authority to request an audit of Cornershop's systems and servers if it suspects infringement within the next three years. A Cornershop spokesperson told...

