Pizza Chain Accuses Franchisee Of Trade Secret Violations

By Joyce Hanson (January 10, 2022, 4:59 PM EST) -- CiCi Enterprises LP and its trademark arm have sued a large franchise owner in Texas federal court, claiming it breached its contract with the nationwide pizza chain by signing a development deal with a competitor and failed to maintain the confidentiality of Cicis-brand restaurants' trade secrets. Dallas-based CiCi Enterprises and its trademark firm Yes Caps LLC lodged their complaint Thursday against Mucho Pizza LLC and Guillermo Perales, the current franchisee and personal guarantor of 17 franchised Cicis restaurants located in Texas — and the largest franchisee in the Cicis network. The Cicis pizza chain brand has more than 300 restaurants in...

