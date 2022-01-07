Investors Sue Health Insurer Over COVID-Linked Costs

By Emilie Ruscoe (January 7, 2022, 7:19 PM EST) -- Health insurer Bright Health Group Inc. and its executives and directors face claims in New York federal court that they hurt investors when trading prices for the company fell in November on the heels of news that the company paid higher-than-expected costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a class action suit filed Thursday, Bright Health investor Victorino Marquez accused the company of being "ill-equipped to handle the impact of COVID-19-related costs" despite contentions to the contrary the company made as it prepared to go public in June 2021. Marquez said a November earnings report showed "a sharp rise" in Bright...

