Stockholder Sues To Block Pfizer's $6.7B Arena Pharma Buy

By Adam Lidgett (January 7, 2022, 5:54 PM EST) -- An Arena Pharmaceuticals stockholder is challenging Pfizer's bid to buy the company for $6.7 billion, telling a New York federal court that a securities filing omitted important information. Alex Ciccotelli, who is an Arena common stock owner, filed a complaint on Thursday against Arena and various director defendants alleging violations of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. His suit targets a transaction announced in December in which Pfizer said it would pay roughly $6.7 billion to buy Arena Pharmaceuticals, which formed in 1997 and develops treatments for immuno-inflammatory diseases and therapeutics for areas including gastroenterology, dermatology and cardiology. But Ciccotelli...

