NJ Distribution Center Grabs $110M In Financing

By Emma Whitford (January 7, 2022, 1:34 PM EST) -- The owner of an 850,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center in Newark, New Jersey, has landed $110 million in permanent financing, according to an announcement Friday from Jones Lang LaSalle, which brokered the deal for the borrower. The 15-year, fixed-rate loan was secured through a life insurance company, according to the statement. Neither the address of the warehouse nor the identity of the borrower or lender were disclosed, although a JLL Capital Markets spokesperson said the property is adjacent to Newark Liberty International Airport and is fully developed and leased. "Debt capital sources have never been hungrier for institutional-quality, infill warehousing and distribution...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS