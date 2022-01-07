3 Biotech Firms Kick Off '22 With IPOs Totaling $482M

By Emma Whitford (January 7, 2022, 1:30 PM EST) -- Three Massachusetts biotechnology companies, led by Cooley LLP-advised CinCor Pharma, began trading Friday after pricing initial public offerings totaling $482 million, marking the year's first three IPOs from the industry. Boston-based CinCor Pharma Inc., developing a drug to treat hypertension, raised $194 million by offering 1.2 million shares at $16 each, hitting its midpoint. Cambridge-based Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., which is developing ALS therapies, and Vigil Neuroscience Inc., focused on neurodegenerative diseases, also joined the fray. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals raised $190 million by offering 10 million shares at $19, the midpoint of the range of $18 to $20, the company said. While Vigil...

