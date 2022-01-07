Ex-Sen. Perdue Contests 'Discriminatory' Ga. Fundraising Law

By Morgan Conley (January 7, 2022, 4:27 PM EST) -- Former Georgia senator and current gubernatorial hopeful David Perdue has launched a lawsuit challenging a state law enacted last year that he and his campaign say gives incumbent candidates like Gov. Brian Kemp an unfair advantage. In a complaint filed Thursday, Perdue told a Georgia federal court that Senate Bill 221, which Gov. Kemp signed into law in May 2021, wrongfully allows incumbent governors to chair a "leadership committee" for their reelection campaign that isn't held to campaign contribution limits. No other gubernatorial primary candidate is permitted to establish such a committee, meaning the incumbent is able to "amass a political...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS