Calif. Says Stopping Pay-For-Delay Ban Went 'Too Far'

By Andrew Karpan (January 7, 2022, 4:56 PM EST) -- The state of California told a federal judge that an injunction blocking the Golden State's recent law banning most so-called pay-for-delay deals went "too far" and wants a new ruling that would let the state fight patent settlements with generic drug manufacturers that are inked within the state. Lawyers for the California attorney general's office want a new hearing in front of U.S. District Judge Troy L. Nunley next month in order to argue that the judge ruled too broadly when he found that the Association for Accessible Medicines was likely to win its lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of California Assembly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS