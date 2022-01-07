NJ Judge Won't Recuse Herself From Nursing Home Suit

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (January 7, 2022, 4:09 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge has declined to step away from a man's Americans With Disabilities Act case against a nursing home, ruling that he didn't show that the jurist harbored "deep-seated antagonism" or personal bias against him because of his alleged mental issues. U.S. District Judge Esther Salas on Thursday rejected Victor Mondelli's argument that she should recuse herself from the matter — in which Mondelli accused Berkeley Heights Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of improperly limiting visitation with his mother — due in part to her exchange with his counsel over his discovery conduct in a 2018 proceeding. The exchange...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS