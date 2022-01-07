3rd Circ. Affirms Pharmacy Owner's Tax Fraud Conviction

By Joshua Rosenberg (January 7, 2022, 4:36 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Friday upheld the conviction of the co-owner of a New Jersey pharmacy who was found guilty of conspiring to defraud the Internal Revenue Service by failing to report cash income. In a published opinion, a Third Circuit panel rejected Rao Desu's arguments that both the government and the New Jersey federal court that handed down his conviction and sentence of 30 months in prison erred in their handling of his case. In one instance, Desu argued on appeal that the lower court failed to take into account various unclaimed deductions when calculating the government's total tax loss...

