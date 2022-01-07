Altice Resolves Medical Marijuana Firing Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (January 7, 2022, 7:02 PM EST) -- Altice Technical Services USA has resolved a case brought by a former worker who accused the telecommunications company of firing him for using medical marijuana to treat a disability, according to a letter the former worker sent to a New Jersey federal court on Friday. Counsel for plaintiff Scott Nahama said in the one-page letter that the matter has been resolved, without elaborating on the resolution. Counsel for Nahama told Law360 via email that the final terms of the agreement haven't yet been settled, and counsel for Altice didn't immediately respond to requests for comment Friday. U.S. District Judge John Michael...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS