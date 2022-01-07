Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Altice Resolves Medical Marijuana Firing Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (January 7, 2022, 7:02 PM EST) -- Altice Technical Services USA has resolved a case brought by a former worker who accused the telecommunications company of firing him for using medical marijuana to treat a disability, according to a letter the former worker sent to a New Jersey federal court on Friday.

Counsel for plaintiff Scott Nahama said in the one-page letter that the matter has been resolved, without elaborating on the resolution. Counsel for Nahama told Law360 via email that the final terms of the agreement haven't yet been settled, and counsel for Altice didn't immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.

U.S. District Judge John Michael...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!