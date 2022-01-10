NTIA Seeks Input On Broadband Infrastructure Grants

By J. Edward Moreno (January 10, 2022, 7:22 PM EST) -- The National Telecommunications and Information Administration is asking for public input on how it should spend $48 billion in broadband infrastructure funds allotted to the agency in the bipartisan infrastructure law passed last year. The agency announced Friday that it would be taking input from the public until Feb. 4 through virtual listening sessions as well as filings. The agency is distributing $48 billion of the $65 billion allocated by the bipartisan infrastructure act to help expand broadband access. The NTIA listed 36 questions it wanted to explore through the public comment process, touching on topics such as the criteria states...

