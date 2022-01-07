1MDB Trial For Ex-Goldman Exec Reset For February

By Stewart Bishop (January 7, 2022, 6:30 PM EST) -- A Brooklyn federal judge on Friday delayed the trial of former Goldman Sachs executive Roger Ng stemming from the 1Malaysia Development Bhd. scandal to early February, amid the ongoing surge of the COVID-19 omicron variant. U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie pushed the proceeding back by about three weeks after the government raised concerns about going forward with jury selection on Jan. 18, although she stopped short of prosecutors' roughly monthlong adjournment request and settled on Feb. 7. Ng, also known as Ng Chong Hwa, is accused of Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and money laundering crimes over an alleged scheme to bribe...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS