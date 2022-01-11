Ga. Gov. Taps 1st Latina For State Court Bench

By Emily Sides (January 11, 2022, 4:46 PM EST) -- Georgia Gov. Brian P. Kemp has named three state court judges, including the first ever Latina member of the state court bench, and a new superior court judge in a string of appointments to fill vacancies created either by retirements or the creation of new judgeships across the state. The governor named Ana María Martinez as a state court judge in DeKalb County's jury division, filling a seat left empty after Judge Dax López stepped down to enter private practice last year. Martinez was a longtime staff attorney under Judge López, who is now a partner at DelCampo Grayson Lopez LLC....

