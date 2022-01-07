GAO Calls To Review Air Force Award After DynCorp Merger

By Jennifer Doherty (January 7, 2022, 7:09 PM EST) -- The Air Force must reevaluate a task order award to DynCorp International LLC after the U.S. Government Accountability Office determined that the branch failed to document how a recent corporate restructuring would affect the company's ability to perform. The GAO decision, issued in November but published Thursday, handed a win to Vertex Aerospace LLC. The company bid against DynCorp for the assignment overseeing fleet management, aircraft maintenance, airfield management, aircrew flight equipment, human resources and related services for up to five years at Vance Air Force Base under the Aircraft Maintenance Enterprise Solutions, or ACES, contract. Shortly before the Air Force...

