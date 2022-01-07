Attys Aim To Toss Amended Claims Over Process Service

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (January 7, 2022, 6:29 PM EST) -- Two consumer protection law firms urged a New Jersey federal court Friday to toss a pared-down version of a credit reporting company's lawsuit over how it was served legal papers, arguing the Garden State court doesn't have jurisdiction since the claims stem from litigation filed in Virginia. In a dismissal brief, Leonard A. Bennett of Consumer Litigation Associates PC and Kristi Cahoon Kelly of Kelly Guzzo PLC said a class action pending in the Eastern District of Virginia can't serve as a basis for the malicious use of process claim by Philip N. Burgess Jr. and MicroBilt Corp. The lawsuit by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS