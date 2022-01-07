Microsoft Says State Claim Also Doomed In Data Sharing Row

By Allison Grande (January 7, 2022, 9:23 PM EST) -- Microsoft asked a California federal judge to reconsider her decision to keep a state wiretapping law claim in a putative class action accusing it of improperly sharing customers' data with Facebook and other third parties, arguing the allegation has the same flaw that doomed two other claims. In a motion filed Thursday, Microsoft Corp. pressed U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers to reconsider part of her Dec. 17 ruling that cut down plaintiffs' claims under the federal Wiretap Act and the Stored Communications Act while allowing them to keep pursuing allegations under the Washington Privacy Act, the Washington Consumer Protection Act...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS