Ex-NFLer Gets 6 Months In Prison For Health Benefits Fraud

By Kellie Mejdrich (January 7, 2022, 5:53 PM EST) -- A Kentucky federal judge has sentenced former National Football League running back Clinton Portis to six months in prison, following the two-time Pro Bowler's September guilty plea to being part of a scheme that bilked the NFL's medical expense reimbursement program out of millions of dollars. U.S. District Judge Karen K. Caldwell on Thursday told Portis, who played for the Denver Broncos and the Washington Football Team, to begin serving his sentence March 8. In addition to the prison term, Portis' sentence includes six months of home confinement, three years of supervised release and 200 hours of community service. Portis pled guilty to...

