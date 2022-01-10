Calif. Gov. Would Restore NOLs, Biz Credits In Budget

By Maria Koklanaris (January 10, 2022, 7:06 PM EST) -- California would restore, one year ahead of schedule, the use of net operating losses and certain business tax credits, including the research and development credit, under a preliminary budget proposed Monday by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. California Gov. Gavin Newsom outlined 10 items for tax relief in the proposed budget. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Newsom, as California's governor traditionally does every January, put forth his initial spending plan for the upcoming year. The plan, which now calls for $286.4 billion in spending for the 2022-23 period, will be revised in May. Current budget forecasting does not take account the highly contagious omicron variant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS