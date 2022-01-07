3rd Circ. Revives Asylum Bid Over Use Of Ex-AG's Decision

By Bill Wichert (January 7, 2022, 7:27 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Friday restored a Salvadoran man's bid to avoid deportation over fears of gang violence at home, finding that the Board of Immigration Appeals rejected his application by improperly relying on a since-vacated opinion from the Trump administration that restricted asylum claims related to gang violence. In a nonprecedential opinion, a circuit panel granted Jonathan Ayala Leiva's petition for review and vacated a board decision denying his request for asylum and withholding of removal, saying the opinion underlying its ruling was issued by former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in 2018 but tossed last June by current Attorney...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS