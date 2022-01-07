Construction Co.'s Own Email Sinks Worker Records Defense

By Grace Dixon (January 7, 2022, 9:55 PM EST) -- An administrative law judge found a Washington construction company liable for failing to prepare employment verification forms for any of its 136 workers, citing an email it sent admitting the fact to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Chief Administrative Law Judge Jean C. King ruled that Maverick Construction LLC's email admission was enough to find that the contractor breached a section of the Immigration and Nationality Act governing noncitizen employment, in a ruling issued in December and made public Friday. "The evidence shows that respondent indicated in an email to ICE that it did not maintain I-9 forms for its employees....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS