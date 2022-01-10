Enviros Say FERC 'Blindly' Ignoring Facts In Pipeline Dispute

By Clark Mindock (January 10, 2022, 8:51 PM EST) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is "blindly" relying on outdated information to keep a $6 billion Appalachian pipeline alive, environmentalists told the D.C. Circuit in an attempt to have the court toss approvals for the project. Appalachian Voices, the Sierra Club and other groups on Friday urged the court to vacate several FERC decisions that have kept the Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC project alive, including lifting a stop-work order and a deadline extension that the groups say is based on flimsy justifications. The groups said the pipeline was based on estimates and assertions regarding the necessity of the project put forward...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS