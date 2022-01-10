Carlton Fields Adds 5 Attys To Growing LA Office

By James Mills (January 10, 2022, 4:00 PM EST) -- Carlton Fields is adding five attorneys to its Los Angeles office, increasing its total number of attorneys in the city by almost 30% to 19. The firm's seven-year-old Los Angeles office will add two attorneys specializing in business litigation, one specializing in mass tort and product liability, one in securities litigation, and one in real estate. The five new attorneys in the firm's LA office come on the heels of renowned business litigator Ellyn Garofalo joining Carlton Fields in December. "We are determined to add top legal talent," said Mark Neubauer, who serves as managing partner of Carlton Fields' LA office....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS