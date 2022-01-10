NatWest Names Ex-Linklaters Managing Partner As New GC

By Clarice Silber (January 10, 2022, 4:06 PM EST) -- Banking and insurance holding company NatWest Group PLC has tapped a former Linklaters firmwide managing partner to become its chief legal officer and general counsel. NatWest said Friday that Gideon Moore will sit on the bank's executive committee and report to its CEO, Alison Rose, when he joins the company in April. Moore's appointment comes as NatWest's current CLO and general counsel Michael Shaw will retire from his role in February. "I am looking forward to working with colleagues across the bank and using my experience to play my part in helping to champion the potential of people, families and businesses...

