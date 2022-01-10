Ga. Legal Orgs Ask Justices To Review 'Aggravated Felony'

By Mike LaSusa (January 10, 2022, 4:55 PM EST) -- The Atlanta public defender's office and a handful of Georgia-based immigrant advocacy groups urged the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on whether probation counts as confinement when determining whether an immigrant committed an aggravated felony. The Immigration and Nationality Act can bar immigrants from receiving deportation protections if they commit an aggravated felony, which the law defines as a crime of violence that carries a "term of imprisonment at least one year." In a friend of the court brief, the legal organizations said the justices should step in to correct a recent Eleventh Circuit decision that found a one-year probation...

