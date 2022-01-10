5th Circ. Blasts Court For Sealing Records In Abortion Case

By Khorri Atkinson (January 10, 2022, 10:52 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit criticized and overturned a Louisiana federal court order sealing records in a long-running abortion case, ruling that the documents, including materials identifying doctors who perform the procedure and an unsealed grand jury testimony, were already in the public domain and are not sealable. A three-judge panel ruled in a nondispositive published opinion Friday that the district court failed to evaluate the records individually and did not provide any valid legal basis for sealing or redacting the records, which the state of Louisiana had referenced to argue that some Louisiana doctors who provide abortions have high rates of professional...

