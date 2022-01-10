Insurer Owes In John Varvatos Pay Bias Suit, 2nd Circ. Told

By Eli Flesch (January 10, 2022, 3:27 PM EST) -- A group of former John Varvatos menswear employees asked the Second Circuit to revive their suit for coverage of a $2.1 million judgment ordered in a pay discrimination suit, saying a Liberty Mutual unit relied on an ambiguous exclusion to deny coverage. The class of female employees said Friday that Ironshore Indemnity Inc.'s prior acts exclusion contained ambiguous language that a district court nevertheless interpreted as barring coverage for claims against Varvatos. U.S. District Judge Denise Cote said last month that Ironshore's policy with Varvatos barred coverage because the designer instituted a discriminatory pay scheme years before there could have been...

