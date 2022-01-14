DC Circ. Probes Role Of FCC Input In Auction Credit Denial

By Kelcee Griffis (January 14, 2022, 5:10 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday struggled to accept two spectrum auction bidders' arguments that they deserved face time with the Federal Communications Commission to help obtain bidding credits that would have discounted valuable wireless airwaves licenses by about $3 billion. Arguing on behalf of Northstar Wireless LLC and SNR Wireless LicenseCo LLC — two bidders deemed ineligible for small-business credits due to their relationship with Dish Network — Hogan Lovells partner Cate Stetson said that the FCC did not offer clear direction on how her clients could restructure their business partnerships with Dish in order to receive the credits post-auction. "There were no discussions with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS